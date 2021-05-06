Markets

Viewsroom: Detailing the artistry of the SPAC

Rob Cox Reuters
ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - Though special purpose acquisition vehicles are nothing new, the recent boom in fundraising and dealmaking has provided fertile hunting grounds for Breakingviews columnists. Lauren Silva Laughlin and Richard Beales walk through their new compilation “The Art of the SPAC.”

