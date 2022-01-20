Markets

Viewsroom: Credit Suisse chair, Unilever’s GSK bid

Contributor
Peter Thal Larsen Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - As António Horta-Osório quits the Swiss lender after less than a year, Liam Proud explains what happened and offers career advice. And Unilever’s 50 bln pound offer for the pharma giant’s consumer unit puts both CEOs on the spot, say Aimee Donnellan and Dasha Afanasieva.

Listen to the podcast https://play.acast.com/s/viewsroom/viewsroom-credit-suisse-chair-unilevers-gsk-bid

Follow @peter_tl https://twitter.com/peter_tl on Twitter

(Editing by Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular