Viewsroom: Credit Suisse chair, Unilever’s GSK bid

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - As António Horta-Osório quits the Swiss lender after less than a year, Liam Proud explains what happened and offers career advice. And Unilever’s 50 bln pound offer for the pharma giant’s consumer unit puts both CEOs on the spot, say Aimee Donnellan and Dasha Afanasieva.

Listen to the podcast https://play.acast.com/s/viewsroom/viewsroom-credit-suisse-chair-unilevers-gsk-bid

Follow @peter_tl https://twitter.com/peter_tl on Twitter

(Editing by Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.