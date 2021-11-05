Technology

Viewsroom: Climate and tech shindig dispatches

Rob Cox Reuters
GLASGOW (Reuters Breakingviews) - World and business leaders made some headway in pledges to limit planetary frying during the first week of COP26 in Glasgow, say George Hay and Rob Cox. Also, venture capitalists and startups mingled along the banks of the Tagus in Lisbon with Peter Thal Larsen and Karen Kwok.

Listen to the podcast https://play.acast.com/s/viewsroom/viewsroom-climate-and-tech-shindig-dispatches

