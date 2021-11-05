Reuters Reuters

GLASGOW (Reuters Breakingviews) - World and business leaders made some headway in pledges to limit planetary frying during the first week of COP26 in Glasgow, say George Hay and Rob Cox. Also, venture capitalists and startups mingled along the banks of the Tagus in Lisbon with Peter Thal Larsen and Karen Kwok.

Listen to the podcast https://play.acast.com/s/viewsroom/viewsroom-climate-and-tech-shindig-dispatches

Follow @rob1cox https://twitter.com/rob1cox on Twitter

(Editing by Sharon Lam, Thomas Shum and Katrina Hamlin)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.