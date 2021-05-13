Markets

Viewsroom: China’s baby bust, European SPAC boom

Rob Cox Reuters
ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - China’s census data showed the population grew just 0.53% every year in the decade to 2020, with fertility rates dropping to Japanese levels. That’s bad news for growth. And European rainmakers like Claudio Costamagna and Ian Osborne offer market-friendlier blank-check deals.

