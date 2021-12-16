Viewsroom: China goes global, Harleys go electric

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Gina Chon assesses how China’s 20 years of membership of the World Trade Organization have played out compared to expectations in 2001. And Jonathan Guilford test-drives Harley-Davidson’s deal to merge its electric-motorcycle unit with a blank-check company.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/3yuKulL

Follow @richardbeales1 https://twitter.com/richardbeales1 on Twitter

(Editing by Sharon Lam)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.