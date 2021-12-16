Markets

Viewsroom: China goes global, Harleys go electric

Richard Beales Reuters
NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Gina Chon assesses how China’s 20 years of membership of the World Trade Organization have played out compared to expectations in 2001. And Jonathan Guilford test-drives Harley-Davidson’s deal to merge its electric-motorcycle unit with a blank-check company. 

