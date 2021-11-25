Viewsroom: Barbarians invade Rome; Biden’s Fed

Reuters Reuters

ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - The board of Italy’s phone monopoly has a golden opportunity to end to years of creeping control, poor governance and dismal performance by considering a sale following the unsolicited $12 bln bid from KKR. And Gina Chon explains why Jay Powell has the hardest job in finance.

