Viewsroom: Barbarians invade Rome; Biden’s Fed

Rob Cox Reuters
ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - The board of Italy’s phone monopoly has a golden opportunity to end to years of creeping control, poor governance and dismal performance by considering a sale following the unsolicited $12 bln bid from KKR. And Gina Chon explains why Jay Powell has the hardest job in finance.

Listen to the podcast https://play.acast.com/s/9ebe3b6d-088a-4c04-b564-98b1e5a314d0/619f49cdf8d4dc0013bae54f?seek=0

