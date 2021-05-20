Markets

Viewsroom: AT&T’s second breakup, Asian super-apps

Contributor
Rob Cox Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


ROME (Reuters Breakingviews) - The telephone company’s deal with Discovery, the reversal of a failed strategy to become a media juggernaut, opens a window into streaming warfare; and the creation of Southeast Asia do-everything internet group GoTo is a prelude of more to come. Plus, no Davos in Singapore. 

Listen to the podcast https://soundcloud.com/reuters/viewsroom-at-ts-second-breakup

Follow @rob1cox https://twitter.com/rob1cox on Twitter

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [COX/]

(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe | Editing by Freddie Joyner and Karen Kwok)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DISCA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular