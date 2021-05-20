Viewsroom: AT&T’s second breakup, Asian super-apps

Reuters Reuters

ROME (Reuters Breakingviews) - The telephone company’s deal with Discovery, the reversal of a failed strategy to become a media juggernaut, opens a window into streaming warfare; and the creation of Southeast Asia do-everything internet group GoTo is a prelude of more to come. Plus, no Davos in Singapore.

