Viewsroom: AT&T’s second breakup, Asian super-apps
ROME (Reuters Breakingviews) - The telephone company’s deal with Discovery, the reversal of a failed strategy to become a media juggernaut, opens a window into streaming warfare; and the creation of Southeast Asia do-everything internet group GoTo is a prelude of more to come. Plus, no Davos in Singapore.
