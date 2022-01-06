Markets

Viewsroom: A $3 trln Apple, Theranos boss busted

Rob Cox Reuters
NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The company led by Tim Cook hit another mega-milestone thanks to a lightning focus on the iPhone universe and investor willingness to accord it a market-beating multiple, Richard Beales explains. And Elizabeth Holmes draws bright lines between hype and fraud, Gina Chon says. 

