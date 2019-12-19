Views from the Buy Side on 2020

Chief Equity Strategist, John Blank, has the results of his most recent CIO Survey. He shares them with us now.

You assemble this 4 times a year. These results are as of late November 2019. What is the most important thing on the minds of Chief Investment Officers? Your research turned up one market blind spot. What is it? Since these results are as of late November, Is there anything that could happen in December that would change all this? You actually found an example that illustrates what we’re talking about. That’s the Zacks Miscellaneous Consumer Services industry. What’s going on there? And this is an area where investors can make money on these types of stocks next year? Let’s look at a few. Cimpress N.V. (CMPR), H&R Block (HRB) and SP Plus Corporation (SP).

That’s the latest with our Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

