VIEW's Earnings Miss Estimates in Q3, 2023 View Lowered

View, Inc. VIEW reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted loss per share (EPS) of $53.06, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $9.43 per share. The company posted a loss of $22.93 in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues were $38 million for the quarter under review, up 61% from the year-ago quarter’s $24 million. The top line, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $43 million.



The cost of sales was down 13.3% year over year to $43 million. The gross loss came in at $4 million compared with the gross loss of $25 million reported in 2022’s third quarter. The gross margin was a negative 11.4% for the quarter under review compared with a negative 106.7% in the prior-year quarter.



Selling, general and administrative expenses were down 38% year over year to $26 million. Research and Development expenses were down 43% year over year to $9 million. The decrease was mainly driven by the company’s cost savings actions.



Adjusted EBITDA came in at $23 million in the quarter compared with an adjusted loss of $53 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Net cash used in operating activities in the quarter was $32 million compared to $51 million in the third quarter of 2022. The company had cash and cash equivalents of $51 million as of Sep 30, 2023, compared to $96 million reported at the end of Dec 31, 2023.

Reflecting lower-than-expected third-quarter results, the company has lowered its revenue guidance for 2023. It expects revenues to be in the range of $110-$120 million, updated from a previously announced $125-$150 million. The updated guidance indicates 13% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.

Shares of the company have lost 96.8% in a year’s time compared with the industry’s 19.3% decline.



