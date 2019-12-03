ViewRay Allies With Two Majors in MR-Guided Radiation Therapy

ViewRay, Inc. VRAY recently reached a couple of collaborative agreements with two medical device majors, namely Elekta AB and Medtronic plc. (MDT) in the field of MR-guided radiation therapy.

With Elekta, an equipment and software provider for cancer and brain disorders, ViewRay signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to advance in the field of MR-linac technology. This will likely improve MR-linac’s application as a radiation therapy with better precision, medical outcomes and operational efficiency.

Per this deal, both companies expect to work on clinical studies for exploring the impact of MR-guided therapy in oncology and coordinate on expanding its potential into other areas that could benefit from the technology.

The companies are also exploring initiatives, such as the formation of a cooperative group and working on healthcare policy.

Under the financial terms of this contract, Elekta will invest capital of up to a 9.9% minority interest in ViewRay. However, this is subject to conditions stated in a commitment pact that includes the condition of consummation of an equity capital raise of minimum $75 million. Elekta's investment in ViewRay is contingent on an aggregate cap of $36 million.

With Medtonic, ViewRay entered into a clinical collaboration through a non-binding memorandum of understanding. According to ViewRay, the partnership aims at exploring the clinical benefits of the MRIdian MR-guided radiation therapy system. Alike the Elektra alliance, Medtronic is also committed to invest in a minority stake in ViewRay, pending the approvals described in a commitment agreement.

The combined investments from Elekta and Medtronic are based upon the collaboration of an equity capital raise of at least $75 million.

Market Prospects

Going by a MarketsandMarkets report, the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging systems market is of late growing immensely on the back of an increasing geriatric population. This market was valued at $5.59 billion in 2017 and is projected to see a CAGR of 3.9% to $7.09 billion by 2023.

Looking at this growth trajectory, we believe, ViewRay’s double collaborations with the MedTech majors will be well-timed and strategic.

Share Price Performance

Shares of ViewRay have rallied 21.9% in a month’s time, outperforming the industry’s 4.7% growth.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

ViewRay currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Haemonetics Corporation HAE, National Vision Holdings, Inc EYE and NuVasive, Inc NUVA.

Haemonetics has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 13.5%.

National Vision’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 17.8%. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NuVasive’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 10.9%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

