Vieworks Co. (KOSDAQ:100120) Price Target Decreased by 11.29% to 28,050.00

The average one-year price target for Vieworks Co. (KOSDAQ:100120) has been revised to ₩28,050.00 / share. This is a decrease of 11.29% from the prior estimate of ₩31,620.00 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩25,250.00 to a high of ₩31,500.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.86% from the latest reported closing price of ₩19,100.00 / share.

Vieworks Co. Maintains 3.08% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 3.08%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vieworks Co.. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 100120 is 0.02%, an increase of 10.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.49% to 886K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 384K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCTDX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 117K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 120K shares , representing a decrease of 2.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 100120 by 0.13% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 85K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 100120 by 17.37% over the last quarter.

TEMMX - Templeton Emerging Markets Small Cap Fund holds 81K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 53K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

