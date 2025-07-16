Viewbix Inc. Raises $4.5 Million in Private Placement to Explore New Business Opportunities

Viewbix Inc. secured $4.5 million in a private placement to explore new business opportunities after Nasdaq uplisting.

Quiver AI Summary

Viewbix Inc., a developer of ad-tech technologies, announced the successful closing of a private placement that generated approximately $4.5 million in gross proceeds with participation from strategic institutional investors. This news follows their recent uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market on June 5, 2025. With the new capital, Viewbix intends to pursue various business opportunities and investments across different sectors. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on digital advertising through search technology and digital content creation, helping advertisers and website owners enhance their advertising revenues through innovative software solutions and content strategies.

Potential Positives

Viewbix closed a private placement for approximately $4.5 million, which may strengthen its financial position and support future growth initiatives.

The company successfully uplisted its shares to the Nasdaq Capital Market, potentially increasing visibility and attracting a broader base of institutional investors.

Viewbix plans to explore new business opportunities and investments in various sectors, indicating a proactive approach to business development and diversification.

Potential Negatives

The company raised a relatively modest $4.5 million through a private placement, which may signal financial instability or challenges in attracting larger investments.

The reliance on forward-looking statements introduces significant risks and uncertainties, creating potential concerns for investors regarding the company’s ability to meet its expectations.

The mention of exploring new business opportunities suggests a lack of clear direction or focus in the company's current operations and strategy.

FAQ

What was the amount raised in Viewbix's recent private placement?

Viewbix raised approximately $4.5 million in its recent private placement.

When did Viewbix uplist its shares to the Nasdaq Capital Market?

Viewbix completed its uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market on June 5, 2025.

What sectors will Viewbix explore after the private placement?

Viewbix plans to identify and explore new business opportunities in various sectors following the transaction.

What services does Viewbix provide in digital advertising?

Viewbix offers technological software solutions for search automation, optimization, and monetization of internet campaigns.

Where can I find more information about Viewbix?

More information about Viewbix can be found on their website at https://view-bix.com/.

Tel Aviv, Israel, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viewbix Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIX) (“Viewbix” or the “Company”), a global developer of ad-tech innovative technologies, recently announced the closing of a private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $4.5 million, which included certain strategic institutional investors.







Prior to the transaction, on June 5, 2025, the Company completed an uplisting of its shares of common stock, which began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market.







Following the transaction, the Company plans to continue its previously announced process to identify and explore potential new business opportunities, investments and activities in a variety of new sectors.







About





Viewbix





Inc.







Viewbix, through certain of its subsidiaries Gix Media Ltd. and Cortex Media Group Ltd., operates in the field of digital advertising. The Group has two main activities search and digital content. The search develops a variety of technological software solutions, which perform automation, optimization and monetization of internet campaigns, for the purposes of acquiring and routing internet user traffic to its customers. The digital content is engaged in the creation and editing of content, in different languages, for different target audiences, for the purposes of generating revenues from leading advertising platforms, including Google, Facebook, Yahoo and Apple, by utilizing such content to obtain internet user traffic for its advertisers. Viewbix’s technological tools allow advertisers and website owners to earn more from their advertising campaigns and generate additional profits from their websites.





For more information about Viewbix, visit





https://view-bix.com/











