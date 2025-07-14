Viewbix Inc. Closes $4.5 Million Private Placement to Fund New Business Opportunities

Viewbix Inc. closed a $4.5 million private placement to explore new business opportunities and fund general corporate purposes.

Tel Aviv, Israel, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viewbix Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIX) (“Viewbix” or the “Company”), a global developer of ad-tech innovative technologies, today announced the closing of its previously announced private placement, which included certain strategic institutional investors, of approximately $4.5 million shares of the Company’s common stock, pre-funded warrants, and warrants to purchase common stock. The entire transaction was priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.





Following the transaction, the Company plans to continue its previously announced process to identify and explore potential new business opportunities, investments and activities in a variety of new sectors.





In connection with the offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 925,923 units and pre-funded units. The common units were sold at a price of $4.86 per unit; the pre-funded units were sold at the same purchase price as the common units less the pre-funded warrant exercise price of $0.0001. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one common warrant exercisable for one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.74 per share. Each pre-funded unit consists of one pre-funded warrant and one common warrant exercisable for one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.74 per share. The common warrants are exercisable upon issuance and have a term of 5.5 years from the issuance date. The pre-funded warrants are immediately exercisable and may be exercised at any time until exercised in full. For each pre-funded unit sold in the offering, the number of common units in the offering was decreased on a one-for-one basis.





The closing of the private placement occurred on July 14, 2025. Aggregate gross proceeds to the Company were approximately $4.5 million, before deducting fees to the placement agent and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash, for general corporate purposes and working capital.







Aegis Capital Corp. acted as exclusive placement agent for the private placement. Greenberg Traurig, P.A. acted as counsel to the Company. Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP acted as special counsel to the Company. Kaufman & Canoles, P.C. acted as counsel to Aegis Capital Corp.







The securities described above were sold in a private placement transaction not involving a public offering and exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act"), and have not been registered under the Act, or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be reoffered or resold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Act and such applicable state securities laws. The securities were offered only to accredited investors. Pursuant to a registration rights agreement with the investors, the Company has agreed to file one or more registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") covering the resale of the shares of common stock sold in the offering and the shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the pre-funded warrants and the common warrants sold in the offering.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About Viewbix Inc.







Viewbix, through certain of its subsidiaries Gix Media Ltd. and Cortex Media Group Ltd., operates in the field of digital advertising. The Group has two main activities search and digital content. The search develops a variety of technological software solutions, which perform automation, optimization and monetization of internet campaigns, for the purposes of acquiring and routing internet user traffic to its customers. The digital content is engaged in the creation and editing of content, in different languages, for different target audiences, for the purposes of generating revenues from leading advertising platforms, including Google, Facebook, Yahoo and Apple, by utilizing such content to obtain internet user traffic for its advertisers. Viewbix’s technological tools allow advertisers and website owners to earn more from their advertising campaigns and generate additional profits from their websites.





For more information about Viewbix, visit



https://view-bix.com/









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the intended use of proceeds from the offering. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Viewbix’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.





The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in any filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Viewbix undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Viewbix is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.







Investor Relations Contacts:







Michal Efraty





Investor Relations







michal@efraty.com





