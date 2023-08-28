View From the EDGE® August 2023 – Central Banks on Parade

https://youtu.be/gmbCgKx6SGM

The past few weeks have seen the world’s major central banks take center stage as rates rise around the globe. With this backdrop, Chief Investment Strategist Fritz Folts and Deputy CIO Eric Biegeleisen review our latest outlook for the global capital markets and various asset classes in the August 2023 edition of View From the EDGE®.

[wce_code id=192]

3EDGE Asset Management Website: http://3edgeam.com/​​​​​​​

Subscribe to the 3EDGE YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFrVMdbYQHkptxQOaqChLpg

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/3edge-asset-management-lp

Twitter: https://twitter.com/3edgeam​​​​​​​

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the ETF Strategist Channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.