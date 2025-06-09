Vietravel Airlines Extends Sabre Radixx Partnership For Five More Years

(RTTNews) - Vietravel Airlines has renewed its Passenger Service System contract with Sabre Corp. (SABR) on Monday for an additional five years, reaffirming its reliance on the Radixx platform to support future growth.

Part of Vietnam's T&T Group—which in December 2024 became the country's first conglomerate to own both airline and airport assets Vietravel Airlines aims to expand both passenger and air cargo services regionally.

Recent integration of Sabre's Payment Gateway also broadens customer payment options.

SABR is currently trading at $2.82, up $0.06 or 2.35 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.