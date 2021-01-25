Vietnam's Vingroup to raise $303.6 mln via bonds for phones, autos units

HANOI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Vingroup VIC.HM, Vietnam's biggest listed company, is seeking to raise 7 trillion dong ($303.6 million) through issue of domestic bonds this year to fuel its automobile and smartphone units, the company said in a statement.

Par value of the bonds is 100,000 dong each, it said.

($1 = 23,060 dong)

