Vietnam's Vingroup scraps plan to launch airline

Khanh Vu Reuters
Vietnam's largest conglomerate Vingroup said on Tuesday it has scraped its plan to launch an airline to focus on technologies and industrial production.

The company last year applied for a licence to launch an airline in 2020.

Vingroup has officially notified the Ministry of Transport about its withdrawal from the aviation transport services sector, the company said in a statement.

