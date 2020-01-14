Vietnam's Vingroup scraps plan to launch airline

HANOI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Vietnam's largest conglomerate Vingroup VIC.HM said on Tuesday it has scraped its plan to launch an airline to focus on technologies and industrial production.

The company last year applied for a licence to launch an airline in 2020.

Vingroup has officially notified the Ministry of Transport about its withdrawal from the aviation transport services sector, the company said in a statement.

