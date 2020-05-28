US Markets

Vietnam's Vinfast to launch first electric car in 2021 - company source

Khanh Vu Reuters
Vietnam's first domestic car manufacturer, VinFast, will start the mass production of its first electric cars next year and will target the U.S. market, a company source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

VinFast, a unit of Vietnam's largest conglomerate Vingroup JSC VIC.HM, will use battery cells made by South Korea's LG Chem 051910.KS, the source said.

