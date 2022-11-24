Vietnam's VinFast ships first electric vehicles to U.S. customers

HAI PHONG, Vietnam, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Vietnam's electric vehicle maker VinFast said on Friday it had shipped its first batch of 999 cars to the United States, capping a five-year bid to develop an auto production hub in the Southeast Asian country for markets in North America and Europe.

The first cars are expected to be handed over to customers by the end of December, the company said.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen Editing by Ed Davies)

