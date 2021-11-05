US Markets

Vietnam's VinFast eyes over $200 mln capital investments in California

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Vietnamese automaker VinFast said on Friday it will make over $200 million in capital investments and place its U.S. headquarter in California as part of its plan to expand operation in North America.

HANOI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Vietnamese automaker VinFast said on Friday it will make over $200 million in capital investments and place its U.S. headquarter in California as part of its plan to expand operation in North America.

VinFast, the automobile arm of Vietnam's largest conglomerate Vingroup VIC.HM, became the country's first fully fledged domestic car manufacturer when its gasoline-powered models built under its own badge hit the streets in 2019.

It is aiming to debut in the U.S. with two battery electric SUVs and inaugurate 60 showrooms across the country next year, the company said.

VinFast has said it will keep an eye on the possibility of a manufacturing facility in the U.S.

(Editing by Martin Petty)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular