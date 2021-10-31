Vietnam's VietJet signs $400-mln deal with Rolls-Royce

HANOI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VietJet Aviation VJC.HM on Sunday signed a $400-million contract with Rolls-Royce for the provision of aircraft engines and services, the budget airline said.

The deal for the Trent-700 engines for widebody aircraft was signed in Edinburgh at the presence of Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who is heading to Glasgow to attend the United Nations COP26 summit, the airline said in a statement.

(Editing by Giles Elgood)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.