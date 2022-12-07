Vietnam’s Tesla faces daunting Nasdaq road test

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Electric-car maker VinFast’s U.S. initial public offering will be a tough drive. The company, which filed its listing prospectus on Tuesday, has yet to turn a profit and only just went all-in on battery power. Its dependency on parent Vingroup may be a turnoff, too. Investors will kick the tires hard.

The young marque has made remarkable progress since its inception in 2017. Several of its internal combustion-engine models became bestsellers in Vietnam, before the company decided earlier this year to wind down gas guzzlers and focus exclusively on electric vehicles.

Success has yet to translate to returns for parent Vingroup, owned by Vietnam’s richest man, Pham Nhat Vuong. VinFast’s net loss nearly doubled to 34.5 trillion dong ($1.45 billion) for the first nine months of 2022 compared with the same period last year, while the top line shrank 6% to 10.5 trillion dong.

That has left VinFast leaning heavily on its powerful patron. The prospectus includes a letter from Vingroup pledging financial support. The parent also acts as a guarantor for some of the car company’s financing arrangements, and helps it find collateral. The two are intertwined in other ways: VinFast Chief Executive Le Thi Thu Thuy is a Vingroup veteran, and doubles as the conglomerate’s vice chair.

While the relationship with Vingroup is vital, it is a double-edged sword. The increasingly international automaker is exposed to risks back home as the booming economy undergoes dramatic reforms. This year, the government has been grappling with a credit crunch; increased oversight of the bond market has squeezed Vingroup’s lucrative property arm, Vinhomes. Shares in what is Vietnam’s largest property group nearly halved in value between January and November as a result. That underscores VinFast’s vulnerability as a dependent.

Investors may yet decide to take it for a spin. The company hasn’t revealed pricing for the deal, but if VinFast were valued at around 9 times sales for 2022, the average multiple for a basket of battery-powered peers, and assuming revenue holds steady in the final quarter to reach $600 million for the full year, it could be worth more than $5 billion.

However, sales so far are almost entirely driven by gas guzzlers. Auto groups that are still on the road to electrification, including Renault, Volkswagen and Geely Automobile, command lowlier multiples of less than 1 times estimated 2022 sales. That, alongside, its peculiar risks, could leave a nasty dent.

