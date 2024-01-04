Vietnam's Petrolimex seeks March-April gasoil ahead of tighter local supply

SINGAPORE, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Vietnam's Petrolimex is seeking both March and April delivery of 500ppm sulphur gasoil cargoes ahead of slightly tighter local supplies due to refinery maintenance, three sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The fuel retailer issued a tender to buy at least five 35,000-metric ton lots for delivery on Mar. 1-5, Mar. 8-12, Mar. 26-30, Apr. 5-9, Apr. 11-15, they added.

The tender closes on Jan. 8, with validity till Jan. 12.

One of Vietnam's domestic refiners, Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical, will close its Dung Quat unit for 50-day maintenance, Reuters records showed.

Petrolimex had previously sought contractual gasoil deliveries for first-half 2024, but the refiner ultimately did not confirm any purchases due to the higher-than-expected offers, one of the sources said.

The company last bought spot gasoil cargoes for January delivery around two weeks ago, Reuters records showed. MDIS/TENDA

(Reporting by Trixie Yap; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((trixie.yap@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.