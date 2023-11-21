News & Insights

PLX

Vietnam's Petrolimex seeks gasoil, gasoline term cargoes for 2024 - sources

Credit: REUTERS/Nguyen Huy Kham

November 21, 2023 — 03:40 am EST

Written by Trixie Yap for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Vietnam's Petrolimex is seeking to buy refined fuel products such as gasoil and gasoline for delivery in 2024 via a tender that closes next week, three sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The refiner is looking to buy up to 35,000 metric tons of 10 ppm sulphur gasoil, 35,000 tons of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil, 35,000 tons of octane-92 gasoline, 35,000 tons of octane-95 gasoline adhering to Euro-3 standards and two lots of 12,000-ton octane-95 gasoline cargoes adhering to Euro-5 standards, one of the sources said.

The cargoes are to be delivered between January and December 2024, the sources said, declining to be identified as the discussions are not public.

The tender will close on Nov. 27, with validity until Dec. 8.

Petrolimex earlier bought term gasoil supplies for delivery between July and December at small premiums to Singapore quotes due to tightening local supplies, as the country's other refinery Nghi Son Refining and Petrochemical took its refinery offline for maintenance.

(Reporting by Trixie Yap; Editing by Varun H K)

((trixie.yap@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PLX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.