Vietnam's Petrolimex seeks gasoil, gasoline term cargoes for 2024 - sources

SINGAPORE, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Vietnam's Petrolimex is seeking to buy refined fuel products such as gasoil and gasoline for delivery in 2024 via a tender that closes next week, three sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The refiner is looking to buy up to 35,000 metric tons of 10 ppm sulphur gasoil, 35,000 tons of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil, 35,000 tons of octane-92 gasoline, 35,000 tons of octane-95 gasoline adhering to Euro-3 standards and two lots of 12,000-ton octane-95 gasoline cargoes adhering to Euro-5 standards, one of the sources said.

The cargoes are to be delivered between January and December 2024, the sources said, declining to be identified as the discussions are not public.

The tender will close on Nov. 27, with validity until Dec. 8.

Petrolimex earlier bought term gasoil supplies for delivery between July and December at small premiums to Singapore quotes due to tightening local supplies, as the country's other refinery Nghi Son Refining and Petrochemical took its refinery offline for maintenance.

(Reporting by Trixie Yap; Editing by Varun H K)

