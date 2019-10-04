Vietnam's Nutifood readies US$ bond debut

SINGAPORE, Oct 4 (IFR) - Vietnam's Nutifood Nutrition Food Joint Stock Company is planning a debut US dollar bond offering via sole global coordinator and bookrunner HSBC.

The dairy product producer will hold investor meetings in Singapore, Hong Kong and London from October 7, and a US dollar Reg S senior unsecured bond offering may follow, subject to market conditions.

S&P and Fitch have assigned the proposed senior unsecured bonds respective ratings of B and B+, in line with the issuer.

S&P said Nutifood, which makes consumer products including milk formula, planned to use the bond proceeds to repay debt of around US$115m, among other uses.

Fitch noted that the proposed bond issue would diversify Nutifood's funding sources, but would expose it to FX risks, given restrictions on currency hedging in Vietnam.

(Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by David Holland)

((daniel.stanton@thomsonreuters.com; +65 64174548; Reuters Messaging: daniel.stanton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.