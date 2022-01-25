Vietnam's Nghi Son refinery slashes output over crude finance -source, state media

HANOI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Vietnam's Nghi Son refinery has cut its production to 80% of capacity over a disagreement about financing for crude oil, a source familiar with the matter and state media said on Tuesday.

"If no agreement is reached among the shareholders, the refinery will have to shut down from the middle of next month," said the source, who asked not to be named.

(Editing by Ed Davies)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.