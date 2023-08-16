Vietnam's Nghi Son refinery may incur $1 bln loss in 2023 - Kuwaiti document

KUWAIT, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Vietnam's Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical complex, in which Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI) owns a stake, could incur a $1 billion loss this year, an official document signed by Kuwait's oil minister and seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed.

The loss is expected on the back of price volatility, increasing interest payments for loans and a two-month maintenance shutdown, Kuwait's oil minister Saad al-Barrak wrote in the document.

The document is Barrak's written response to a question from a Kuwaiti parliamentarian over the issue.

Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical, Vietnam's largest oil refinery, is 35.1% owned by Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Co (5019.T), 35.1% by Kuwait Petroleum, 25.1% by Vietnam's state oil firm PetroVietnam and 4.7% by Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

PetroVietnam and KPI were not immediately available for comment outside of office hours

(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; writing by Maha El Dahan; editing by Alexandra Hudson)

