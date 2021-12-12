Vietnam's Masan eyes international IPO for retail unit in 2023-2024

World Markets
HANOI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Vietnamese conglomerate Masan's MSN.HM said on Monday it was considering launching an international initial public offering for its consumer retail unit The CrownX in 2023-2024 after raising a further $350 million from a consortium of investors.

The consortium comprised private equity firm TPG, Platinum Orchid, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and Temasek-owned SeaTown Master Fund, Masan said in a statement. It said it had a post-investment valuation of $8.2 billion, or $105 a share.

