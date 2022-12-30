Vietnam's largest refinery's RFCC unit shut for troubleshooting - sources

HANOI, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Vietnam's largest refinery, Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical (NSRP), has shut a residual fluid catalytic cracking (RFCC) unit for "troubleshooting", two sources familiar with the matter said.

"The issue was detected earlier this week and the refinery has been fixing it," one of the sources said, adding that "the unit is expected to resume normal operations soon."

Details of the problem were not immediately clear.

Calls to the refinery seeking comment were not immediately answered.

The 200,000 barrels-per-day refinery is 35.1% owned by Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Co 5019.T, 35.1% by Kuwait Petroleum, 25.1% by Vietnam's state oil firm PetroVietnam and 4.7% by Mitsui Chemicals Inc 4183.T.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu in Hanoi and Trixie Yap in Singapore: Editing by Neil Fullick)

