Vietnam's largest mobile carrier to launch commercial 5G services in June

HANOI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Vietnam's largest telecommunication company, Viettel, will launch commercial 5G mobile services from June this year, the company said on Friday.

The military-run company said in a statement it would use 5G network equipment and software developed itself, adding that it has become the sixth firm the world to produce 5G network equipment after Ericsson ERICb.ST, Nokia NOKIA.HE, Huawei HWT.UL, Samsung Electronics 005930.KS and ZTE 000063.SZ.

The statement came after Viettel conducted its first trial video call on its 5G network the same day. Viettel said it would develop both civilian and military services based on its 5G platform.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Alex Richardson)

