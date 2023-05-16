News & Insights

Vietnam's EV maker Vinfast expects to break even by end-2024 - founder

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

May 16, 2023 — 11:26 pm EDT

Written by Phuong Nguyen and Kevin Krolicki for Reuters ->

HANOI, May 17 (Reuters) - Vietnam's electric automaker VinFast expects to break even by the end of 2024, its founder said on Wednesday.

Pham Nhat Vuong, chairman of conglomerate Vingroup VIC.HM and founder of its auto unit VinFast, told an annual general meeting Vinfast would launch its EV pickup truck and a city or "mini car" as future models.

