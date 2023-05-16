Vietnam's EV maker Vinfast expects to break even by end-2024 - founder

HANOI, May 17 (Reuters) - Vietnam's electric automaker VinFast expects to break even by the end of 2024, its founder said on Wednesday.

Pham Nhat Vuong, chairman of conglomerate Vingroup VIC.HM and founder of its auto unit VinFast, told an annual general meeting Vinfast would launch its EV pickup truck and a city or "mini car" as future models.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen in Hanoi and Kevin Krolicki in Singapore; Editing by Martin Petty)

((martin.petty@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.