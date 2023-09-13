News & Insights

Vietnam's Dung Quat refinery to shut down for maintenance in March, April

September 13, 2023 — 12:10 am EDT

HANOI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Vietnam's Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical will shut down its 130,000-barrel-per-day Dung Quat refinery in March and April next year for major maintenance, a company source said on Wednesday.

The maintenance will take about 50 days, the source said, declining to be named because they are not authorised to speak to media.

This will be the fifth major maintenance for the refinery, which started commercial operations in 2009.

Vietnam's other refinery, the 200,000-barrel-per-day Nghi Son Refinery, was also shut down from late August for 55 days for maintenance.

Both refineries combined meet around 70% of Vietnam's refined fuel needs.

