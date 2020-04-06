Vietnam's Dung Quat refinery may delay maintenance to 2021 due to coronavirus - sources

Vietnam's Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Co will likely delay maintenance of its Dung Quat refinery, initially scheduled to begin on June 12, due to the coronavirus pandemic that has resulted in travel curbs, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

"We have difficulties shipping needed equipment to Vietnam and travel bans will make it difficult for foreign contractors to send their workers to the refinery," one of the sources said, adding that the maintenance may be delayed until 2021.

