Vietnam's carmaker Vinfast says considering fundraising opportunities

Vietnam's first domestic car manufacturer, Vinfast, said on Wednesday it is considering various fund raising opportunities and investments, including an equity investment via a special-purpose acquisition company or an initial public offering.

Vinfast, a unit of Vietnam's largest conglomerate Vingroup JSC VIC.HM, said in a statement the fundraising plan was subject to market conditions.

