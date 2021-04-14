Vietnam's carmaker Vinfast says considering fundraising opportunities

HANOI, April 14 (Reuters) - Vietnam's first domestic car manufacturer, Vinfast, said on Wednesday it is considering various fund raising opportunities and investments, including an equity investment via a special-purpose acquisition company or an initial public offering.

Vinfast, a unit of Vietnam's largest conglomerate Vingroup JSC VIC.HM, said in a statement the fundraising plan was subject to market conditions.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu Editing by Ed Davies)

((khanh.vu@thomsonreuters.com; +84 24 38259623;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.