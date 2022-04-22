Vietnam's Binh Son says to kick off $1.2 bln refinery expansion plan this year

HANOI, April 22 (Reuters) - Vietnam's Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical BSR.HNO will this year roll out a $1.2 billion plan to upgrade and expand its Dung Quat refinery, raising its processing capacity to 7.6 million tonnes of crude oil a year from 6.5 million tonnes, the company said on Friday.

The upgrade and expansion work is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025, the company said in a statement, adding that 60% of the funds needed for the plan will come from loans.

The refinery in Vietnam's central province of Quang Ngai plans to raise the proportion of imported crude oil it processes to 35%-46% this year from 21.4% last year, it said.

It targets output 6.5 million tonnes this year, unchanged from last year.

