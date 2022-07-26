Vietnam's Binh Son refinery Q2 net profit soars y/y to $424 mln

Contributor
Khanh Vu Reuters
Published

Vietnam's Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical recorded net profit of 9.91 trillion dong ($424 million) in the second quarter, up by nearly six times from a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday.

HANOI, July 26 (Reuters) - Vietnam's Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical BSR.HNO recorded net profit of 9.91 trillion dong ($424 million) in the second quarter, up by nearly six times from a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday.

Binh Son, which owns a 130,000-barrel-per-day refinery in central Vietnam, said in a statement the recent surge in domestic fuel prices was behind its profit jump. It also said it had been operating above capacity this year to meet domestic fuel demand amid a an output cut in Vietnam's other refinery.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Martin Petty)

((khanh.vu@thomsonreuters.com; +84 24 38259623;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More