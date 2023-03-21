Vietnam's Be Group in deal to become country's first ride-hailing firm to use EVs

March 21, 2023 — 04:23 am EDT

Written by Khanh Vu for Reuters ->

HANOI, March 21 (Reuters) - Vietnam's Be Group said on Tuesday it has signed an agreement with an electric vehicle leasing service that will make it the first ride-hailing firm in the country to use EVs.

Be, a homegrown platform with nearly 10 million customers, and GSM, founded by the owner of Vietnamese EV maker VinFast, will work with Vietnam Prosperity Bank VPB.HM to allow drivers to switch away from combustion engine vehicles at "affordable prices", Be said in a statement.

Vietnam is promoting the production and mass use of EVs as part of efforts to achieve carbon emission neutrality by 2050. There are currently about 7,800 electric vehicles on its roads, according to Vinfast.

GSM, which was founded by chairman of VinFast parent Vingroup VIC.HM and Vietnam's richest man, Pham Nhat Vuong, is scheduled to commence electric car and motorcycle leasing services from April.

Its tie-up with Be will include a direct investment into the ride-hailing firm, the statement said without providing an amount.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Additional reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((khanh.vu@thomsonreuters.com; +84 24 38259623;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.