Oil
GE

Vietnam's Bamboo Airways signs 1.73 bln euro supply deal with GE, Safran JV

Contributor
Khanh Vu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KHAM

Vietnam's Bamboo Airways on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with a joint venture between General Electric and Safran SA for the purchase of aircraft engines and equipment worth up to 1.73 billion euros ($2 billion).

HANOI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Vietnam's Bamboo Airways on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with a joint venture between General Electric GE.N and Safran SA SAF.PA for the purchase of aircraft engines and equipment worth up to 1.73 billion euros ($2 billion).

The joint venture, CFM International, will supply LEAP-1A engines and equipment for Bamboo Airways’ fleets of Airbus A321NEO and Boeing 787-9 aircraft under the deal signed in Paris in the presence of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

($1 = 0.8645 euros)

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Jan Harvey)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GE FLC

Other Topics

BioTech Companies US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Oil

    Explore

    Most Popular