News & Insights

Vietnam's August exports slide 7.6%, industrial output up 2.6%

Credit: REUTERS/KHAM

August 28, 2023 — 10:32 pm EDT

Written by Khanh Vu for Reuters ->

Adds details

HANOI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's exports in August were estimated to have fallen 7.6% from a year earlier to $32.37 billion, government data showed on Tuesday, while its industrial output for the month rose 2.6%.

Imports for August fell 8.3% from a year earlier to $28.55 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $3.82 billion, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a report.

The monthly fall would be the sixth in a row for exports-reliant Vietnam, a regional manufacturing centre for electronics and textiles that is struggling amid weakened global demand and tightening moves by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

For the first eight months of this year, exports fell 10% from a year earlier to $227.71 billion, while imports were down 16.2% to $207.52 billion.

The resulted in an estimated trade surplus of $20.19 billion, the statistics office said.

Vietnam's industrial output in the January-August period fell 0.4% from a year earlier, it said, adding that August consumer prices rose 2.96% from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Martin Petty)

((khanh.vu@thomsonreuters.com; +84 24 38259623;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.