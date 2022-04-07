US Markets

Vietnamese automaker VinFast files for U.S. IPO

Contributor
Akanksha Khushi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Vietnamese automaker VinFast said on Thursday that a Singapore-based holding company that owns a stake in it had confidentially filed for an initial public offering (IPO) with U.S. securities regulators.

Adds details

April 7 (Reuters) - Vietnamese automaker VinFast said on Thursday that a Singapore-based holding company that owns a stake in it had confidentially filed for an initial public offering (IPO) with U.S. securities regulators.

VinFast, which is a unit of Vietnam's biggest conglomerate Vingroup JSC VIC.HM, said it had not determined the size and price range for the IPO. [https://bit.ly/37pdvpx]

The company said last week that it signed a preliminary deal to initially invest $2 billion to build a factory in North Carolina to make electric buses, sport utility vehicles and batteries for electric vehicles.

VinFast is betting big on the U.S. market, where it hopes to compete with legacy automakers and startups with affordable electric SUVs and a battery leasing model.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Robert Birsel)

((Akanksha.Khushi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular