Vietnam willing to supply rice to Philippines for long term, at reasonable prices

HANOI, May 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam is willing to supply rice to the Philippines for the long term at reasonable prices, its Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr at a regional meeting in Indonesia on Wednesday, according to the Vietnamese government.

Vietnam is the world's third-largest rice exporter, and the Philippines has for years been its largest buyer.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu)

