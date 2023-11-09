Vietnam will struggle to meet 2030 offshore wind goal, top official says

By Francesco Guarascio

HANOI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam will have a hard time reaching its offshore wind power target for 2030, a top executive at a state-owned energy company said, with foreign investors also warning of multiple regulatory hurdles that would need to be cleared.

But the regulatory environment and challenging conditions for the industry globally are complicating Vietnam's plans to install 6 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind capacity by 2030 - from zero now - roughly the equivalent of installing what the world added in the first half of 2023, according to industry association World Forum Offshore Wind.

"It is very difficult to reach 6 GW by 2030," the Vietnamese executive said, declining to be named because he was not allowed to speak to media.

Industry experts have estimated that the construction of an offshore wind farm usually takes more than five years, and often much longer.

Vietnam's environment ministry - in charge of climate policy and which takes the lead in talks with G7 partners on investment funds for wind - did not reply to a request for comment.

G7 members have raised concerns for Vietnam's "lack of appropriate policies, regulations and procedures" in a document prepared ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference that begins on Nov. 30 in Dubai.

The paper takes stock of discussions with Hanoi over climate funding and its commitment to cut carbon emissions.

Finalised in late October and reviewed by Reuters, the document warns of insufficient data on offshore wind speed and the structure of the seabed off Vietnam. It also notes the country has limited domestic financial capacity and little experience in the offshore sector.

Hanoi has listed marine spatial planning and offshore wind regulations as actions potentially to be finalised in 2025, according to a draft document reviewed by Reuters that lists projects that could be eligible for international funding.

The document is expected to be approved before the UN conference in Dubai this month.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Additional reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Francesco.Guarascio@thomsonreuters.com; @fraguarascio;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.