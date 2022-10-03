Vietnam to impose temporary anti-dumping duty on some Chinese furniture

Contributor
Khanh Vu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jason Lee

Vietnam will this month impose temporary anti-dumping duty on some furniture products originating from China, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said.

HANOI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Vietnam will this month impose temporary anti-dumping duty on some furniture products originating from China, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said.

The tariff of between 21.4% and 35.2% will be in place for four months starting mid-October, the ministry said in a statement late on Monday.

Table and chair imports from China have increased "significantly" and caused damage to domestic production, the ministry said in the statement, without elaborating further.

China is Vietnam's largest trading partner and a key source of materials and equipment for Vietnam's manufacturing.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu Editing by Ed Davies)

((khanh.vu@thomsonreuters.com; +84 24 38259623;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More