Vietnam steel maker Hoa Phat acquires Australia's Roper Valley iron ore mine

Contributor
Phuong Nguyen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KHAM

Vietnam's steel maker Hoa Phat said on Monday it has acquired the Roper Valley iron ore mine project in Australia, marking the company's first step to secure its own supplies in the world's biggest iron ore producer.

HANOI, May 31 (Reuters) - Vietnam's steel maker Hoa Phat HPG.HM said on Monday it has acquired the Roper Valley iron ore mine project in Australia, marking the company's first step to secure its own supplies in the world's biggest iron ore producer.

The project is estimated to have 320 million tonnes of reserves, with mining capacity at four million tonnes per year, Hoa Phat said in a statement. A Hoa Phat spokesperson declined to disclose financial details, citing a confidentiality agreement.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen Editing by Ed Davies)

((haphuong.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +84-24-3852-9623;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters