Vietnam sees Q3 GDP growth above 7% but warns of external shocks

HANOI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Vietnam's gross domestic product growth is expected to be above 7% in the third quarter, its government said on Monday, while warning of challenges ahead and the possibility of external shocks.

The regional manufacturing hub's GDP accelerated to 7.72% in the second quarter from 5.05% in the first quarter. It has set an official economic growth target of 6.0% to 6.5% for this year.

The government said it had maintained macroeconomic stability so far this year amid global uncertainty, but the economy was still facing obstacles and remains vulnerable to changes in the global economic environment.

"Vietnam's economy is a small but open one with limited resilience, so a small external shock could leave an adverse impact on it," the government said in a statement, referring to global inflationary pressure.

Vietnam's consumer prices in August rose 3.6% from end-2021. The government has targeted inflation at below 4% this year.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Martin Petty)

