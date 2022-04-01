Vietnam seeks to import more coal from Australia to avert power shortage

Contributor
Khanh Vu Reuters
Published

Vietnam is seeking to import more coal from Australia to ease a shortage of the fossil fuel for electricity production, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said on Friday.

HANOI, April 1 (Reuters) - Vietnam is seeking to import more coal from Australia to ease a shortage of the fossil fuel for electricity production, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said on Friday.

The ministry has asked the Australian embassy in Hanoi to arrange a meeting with Australian suppliers to sign new contracts, aiming to have the additional coal delivered from later this month, it said after a meeting between minister Nguyen Hong Dien and Australian ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie.

Vietnam's state-run utility EVN on Wednesday warned of electricity shortages from next month due to tight coal supplies, adding that several of its coal-fired power plants had to cut their run rates.

Vietnam turned from a net coal exporter to a net importer nearly a decade ago and has been importing the fuel mainly from Indonesia and Australia.

Vietnam's coal imports from Australia totalled 15.6 million tonnes last year, accounting for 43% of its total coal imports, according to government customs data.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Mark Porter)

((khanh.vu@thomsonreuters.com; +84 24 38259623; Reuters Messaging: khanh.vu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More