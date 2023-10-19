News & Insights

Vietnam seeks Saudi Aramco's investment in petrochemicals, oil refining

October 19, 2023 — 09:46 pm EDT

HANOI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Vietnam is seeking investment from oil giant Saudi Aramco 2223.SE in its petrochemical and oil refinery projects, the Southeast Asian country's government said.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met on Thursday with Aramco's Yasser M. Mufti, its vice president of production and customers, on the sidelines of a summit of Southeast Asian and Gulf countries in Riyadh.

Chinh suggested arranging a meeting between Aramco and Vietnam's state oil firm PetroVietnam to discuss details of the investment projects, according to a government statement released late on Thursday.

"Aramco is interested in exploring opportunities to invest in Vietnam, particularly in petrochemical and refinery projects," the statement said.

Saudi Aramco did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company has been selling crude oil to Vietnam, but has yet to make any investment in the country, according to the statement.

