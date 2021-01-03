Vietnam says to buy AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, in talks with other makers

HANOI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Vietnam has agreed to buy 30 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L, the government said on Monday, adding that authorities are also seeking to purchase vaccines from other sources, including Pfizer Inc PFE.N.

"We've already signed an agreement to guarantee the AstraZeneca vaccine for 15 million people, which is equivalent to 30 million doses," deputy health minister Truong Quoc Cuong told a government meeting.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen Editing by Ed Davies)

