Vietnam says its largest refinery to resume full operations from mid-March

HANOI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam's largest refinery, Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical (NSRP), will resume full operations from March 15, the country's Ministry of Industry and Trade said on Wednesday.

The refinery cut its run rate to 80% of capacity last month due to a disagreement between shareholders about financing for crude, but avoided a lengthy shutdown after securing short-term funding.

The ministry said Vietnam's fuel stockpile will run low from early next month, but added that trading firms are boosting their imports to compensate for the missing output from NSRP, which meets one-third of the country's fuel petroleum needs.

Some petrol stations in southern Vietnam have over the past two weeks shut their businesses, the ministry said, citing supply shortage as one of the reasons.

Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical BSR.HNO, the country's second largest refinery, may operate at 108% of its designed capacity of 130,000 barrels per day to address the shortage, the ministry said. It is now operating at 105% of its capacity.

The 200,000 barel-per-day NSRP is 35.1% owned by Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Co 5019.T, 35.1% by Kuwait Petroleum, 25.1% by Vietnam's state oil firm PetroVietnam and 4.7% by Mitsui Chemicals Inc 4183.T.

Idemitsu Kosan, Japan's No. 2 oil refiner, said on Tuesday it had no plan at the moment to give fresh financial aid to NSRP.

